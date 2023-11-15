This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Belgium vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Friendlies
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion
How to watch the international friendly match between Belgium and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of the weekend's Euro 2024 qualifying games, Belgium and Serbia will be involved in an international friendly against each other in Brussels on Wednesday.

With the half-time score of 1-1 in the abandoned game against Sweden "confirmed as final", Domenico Tedesco's side have already booked their spot in the final tournament from Group F.

On the other hand, Serbia are assured of at least a spot in the play-offs but would not have to leave it to that should they emerge victorious against Bulgaria from Group G of the European Championship qualifiers on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Serbia kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 15, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm GMT
Venue:King Baudouin Stadium

The international friendly match between Belgium and Serbia will be played at the King Baodouin Stadium in the City of Brussels, Belgium.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on November 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Belgium vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports OnlineWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Viaplay Sports Online and the Viaplay app.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois remain sidelined through injuries, while Everton's Amadou Onana is back from a suspension.

With Charles De Ketelaere also out injured, Jeremy Doku, Lois Openda, Dodi Lukebakio and Leandro Trossard will all battle to feature in attack, although Romelu Lukaku should lead the front line.

Belgium possible XI: Sels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana, Mangala; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Casteels, Bodart, Sels, Kaminski
Defenders:Debast, Bornauw, Theate, Faes, Al-Dakhil, Castagne, Vertonghen, Vanheusden
Midfielders:Onana, Vranckx, Tielemans, Carrasco, Ndayishimiye, Deman, Mangala, Saelemaekers
Forwards:Doku, Lukaku, Lukebakio, Bakayoko, Openda, Batshuayi, Trossard

Serbia team news

Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic will be without the services of Al-Hilal midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on account of injury.

So Sasa Lukic and Nemanja Gudelj are likely to partner in the middle of the park, with Milinkovic-Savic linking with Dusan Vlahovic and Dusan Tadic in the final third.

Filip Kostic should be able to offer assistance from the left side.

Serbia possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Mitrovic, Vlahovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Stankovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Rajkovic
Defenders:Gudelj, Mladenovic, Pavlovic, Veljkovic, Erakovic, Babic, Milenkovic
Midfielders:Tadic, Kostic, Maksimovic, Duricic, Radonjic, Lukic, Zivkovic, Racic, Ilic, Samardzic
Forwards:Mitrovic, Vlahovic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 7, 2013Belgium 2-1 SerbiaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 12, 2012Serbia 0-3 BelgiumUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
August 22, 2007Belgium 3-2 SerbiaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
October 7, 2006Serbia 1-0 BelgiumUEFA European Championship Qualifiers
June 4, 2005Serbia 0-0 BelgiumUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

