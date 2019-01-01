Belgian club Oostende sign former Bursaspor defender Vieux Sane

The Senegalese defender has been handed a contract by the Kustboys after successful trials at the Versluys Arena

Belgian First Division A side Oostende have signed Vieux Sane on a one-year deal with the option of a 12-month extension.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since his loan contract with French side Auxerre ended in 2018, having joined the AJA from Turkish club Bursaspor.

On Monday, the Kustboys announced the acquisition of the defender after impressing on trials.

Onze vijfde transfer is binnen! Welkom Yaya Sané !

Sane is delighted with the deal and looks forward to hitting the ground running when the 2019/20 season gets underway.

"I know the Belgian competition quite well. One of my best friends is Kara in and I often talk to him about ,” he told the club website.

“I know it is a fairly strong competition, so I am happy to be able to get started here. During the trials, I already got to know everyone, which was good for my integration. I can't wait until the season starts.”

Sane started his European career with Norwegian side Tromso in 2011 before joining Bodo/Glimt in 2012, where he made 104 league appearances, scoring four goals.

The Dakar-born defender signed for French club Stade Brest in 2016 before teaming up with Bursaspor.

Oostende finished 14th in the Belgian First Division A table in the 2018/19 season and will hope to improve on the performance next term.