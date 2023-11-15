Bayern Munich Women vs Roma Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich Women and Roma Women are set to clash in a UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) tie at the FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 on Wednesday.

The German hosts picked up a 2-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the Frauen Bundesliga at the same venue at the weekend, while Roma thrashed Napoli 6-0 in the Women's Serie A.

PSG and Ajax make up for the other two sides in Group C of the UWCL.

Bayern Women vs Roma Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: FC Bayern Campus Platz 1

How to watch Bayern vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN Women's Football YouTube in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Women team news

Bayern boss Alexander Straus has a full strength side to pick from. Lea Schuller was rested in the Duisburg win and could start ahead of Jovana Damnjanovic despite the latter getting on the scoresheet the last time out.

Captain Glodis Viggosdottir will continue to marshal the backline, with Sarah Zadrazil and Georgia Stanway in the engine room.

Bayern Women possible XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallman, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohs, Wellmann, Runarsdottir Defenders: Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Tainara, Naschenweng, Simon Midfielders: Dallmann, Lohmann, Sehitler, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Kerr, Stanway Forwards: Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Kett, Harder, Zaeistowska

Roma Women team news

Roma manager Alessandro Spugna also has a fully fit contingent at her disposal, and one can expect an unchanged line-up from the win over Napoli.

With a back-four of Eseosa Aigbogun, Ohiane Valdezate, Elena Linari and Lucia Di Guglielmo, Slovenian international Zara Kramzar will be deployed in the middle, while Valentina Giacinti leads the line of attack.

Roma Women possible XI: Korpela; Aigbogun, Valdezate, Linari, Di Guglielmo; Giugliano, Kramzar, Greggi; Haavi, Giacinti, Viens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Korpela, Ceasar, Ohrstrom Defenders: Bartoli, Aigbogun, Linari, Minami, Di Guglielmo, Valdezate Midfielders: Kramzar, Greggi, Tomaselli, Feiersinger, Kumagai, Giuglino, Ciccotti Forwards: Serturini, Glionna, Latorre, Viens, Giacinti, Haavi

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time the Bayern Munich Women and Roma Women will face each other across all competitions.

