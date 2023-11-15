Bayern Munich Women vs Roma Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich Women and Roma Women are set to clash in a UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) tie at the FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 on Wednesday.
The German hosts picked up a 2-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the Frauen Bundesliga at the same venue at the weekend, while Roma thrashed Napoli 6-0 in the Women's Serie A.
PSG and Ajax make up for the other two sides in Group C of the UWCL.
Bayern Women vs Roma Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 15, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|FC Bayern Campus Platz 1
The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Roma will be played at the FC Bayern Campus Platz 1 in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 5:45 pm GMT on November 15 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bayern vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through DAZN and DAZN Women's Football YouTube in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Bayern Women team news
Bayern boss Alexander Straus has a full strength side to pick from. Lea Schuller was rested in the Duisburg win and could start ahead of Jovana Damnjanovic despite the latter getting on the scoresheet the last time out.
Captain Glodis Viggosdottir will continue to marshal the backline, with Sarah Zadrazil and Georgia Stanway in the engine room.
Bayern Women possible XI: Grohs; Gwinn, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Naschenweng; Zadrazil, Stanway; Dallman, Damnjanovic, Buhl; Schuller
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohs, Wellmann, Runarsdottir
|Defenders:
|Belloumou, Viggosdottir, Eriksson, Hansen, Gwinn, Rall, Tainara, Naschenweng, Simon
|Midfielders:
|Dallmann, Lohmann, Sehitler, Magull, Baijings, Zadrazil, Kerr, Stanway
|Forwards:
|Damnjanovic, Schuller, Buhl, Kett, Harder, Zaeistowska
Roma Women team news
Roma manager Alessandro Spugna also has a fully fit contingent at her disposal, and one can expect an unchanged line-up from the win over Napoli.
With a back-four of Eseosa Aigbogun, Ohiane Valdezate, Elena Linari and Lucia Di Guglielmo, Slovenian international Zara Kramzar will be deployed in the middle, while Valentina Giacinti leads the line of attack.
Roma Women possible XI: Korpela; Aigbogun, Valdezate, Linari, Di Guglielmo; Giugliano, Kramzar, Greggi; Haavi, Giacinti, Viens
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Korpela, Ceasar, Ohrstrom
|Defenders:
|Bartoli, Aigbogun, Linari, Minami, Di Guglielmo, Valdezate
|Midfielders:
|Kramzar, Greggi, Tomaselli, Feiersinger, Kumagai, Giuglino, Ciccotti
|Forwards:
|Serturini, Glionna, Latorre, Viens, Giacinti, Haavi
Head-to-Head Record
This is the first time the Bayern Munich Women and Roma Women will face each other across all competitions.