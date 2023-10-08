Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Competition is tough for Bayern Munich at the top end of the 2023-24 Bundesliga standings when the Bavarians welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena on Sunday.
Thomas Tuchel's side find themselves outside the top four and four points adrift current leaders Stuttgart as the two recent league draws with Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have made the difference.
While Bayern enter the game after beating Copenhagen 2-1 in a mid-week Champions League affair, Freiburg suffered a Europa League loss to West Ham by the same margin. Breisgau Brazilians defeated Augsburg by two goals to nil in their last league outing.
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg kick-off time & stadium
Next Match
|Date:
|October 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on October 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
The season continues without the injured Serge Gnabry (broken arm) and Manuel Neuer (leg), while Matthijs de Ligt, Tarek Buchmann and Gabriel Marusic are unavailable for selection through knocks.
Having come off the bench in the UCL game, Leon Goretzka is in line for a start in midfield, which would force Konrad Laimer to adapt to a role at right-back and Noussair Mazraoui would start from the bench.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Peretz, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui, Sarr
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Goretzka, Laimer, Muisala
|Forwards:
|Kane, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel
Freiburg team news
Yannik Keitel, Benjamin Uphoff, Max Rosenfelder, Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh have not made the trip to Munich on account of their respective injuries, while Nicolas Hofler remains out suspended.
Possibly the best available option for Freiburg Christian Streich in the middle would be counting on Merlin Rohl to fill in for Keitel alongside Maximilian Eggestein.
Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kubler; Rohl, Eggestein; Sallai, Doan, Grifo; Holer
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Atubolu, Muller
|Defenders:
|Lienhart, Ginter, Schmidt, Gulde, Makengo, Sildillia, Kubler
|Midfielders:
|Eggestein, Rohl, Grifo, Weisshaupt, Doan, Sallai
|Forwards:
|Philipp, Adamu, Gregoritsch, Holer
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Apr 8, 2023
|Freiburg 0-3 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Apr 4, 2023
|Bayern Munich 1-2 Freiburg
|DFB Pokal
|Oct 16, 2022
|Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|Apr 2, 2022
|Freiburg 1-4 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Nov 6, 2021
|Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg
|Bundesliga