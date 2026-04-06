Bayern star: A clash with Real Madrid? We’re unbeatable at the moment

Bayern Munich winger Linart Karl has expressed complete confidence in his team’s abilities ahead of their clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu.

When asked about the clash with Los Blancos, the young player said, in comments carried by the Chinese news agency Xinhua: “Beating Real Madrid? We feel we are an unbeatable team at the moment; everyone feels that.”

Karl scored the decisive winner against Freiburg in the 90th+9 minute, completing his team’s comeback with a 3-2 victory last Saturday in the Bundesliga, after trailing 2-0.

On taking off his shirt after the decisive goal, he said: “I’d had it in mind for a while to take my shirt off.”

Although Karl received the inevitable yellow card, the gesture seemed to express both joy and confidence.

Bayern are enjoying a remarkable run, having reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, leading the Bundesliga by a comfortable margin, and now aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals when they face Real Madrid.