Bayern Munich’s Sarr reveals ultimate France dream

The 28-year-old winger of Senegalese and Guinean origin has set his sights on representing Les Bleus in the 2021 European Championship

winger Bouna Sarr is focused on representing at the 2021 European Championship.



Born to a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother in , France, the 28-year-old had been invited by coach Didier Deschamps in November ahead of the Uefa Nations League games versus and – however, an injury then ruled him out.

Nevertheless, Sarr revealed that his immediate ambition is to play for the reigning world champions when Euro 2021 gets underway, while disclosing that his move to the Allianz Arena giants would draw him closer to that ‘big target’.

“There's a word in French that's even stronger than fighting… Perhaps you could translate as: I'm sweating blood for this big target,” Sarr told Bayern Munich magazine.

“I hope the move will help because every single training session here makes me stronger and the club is very much the centre of attention.

“I was called up in the summer but had to miss out due to injury. I won't give up and I'll work for it every day.”

France will face in Munich during the Euros and that sounds fascinating to the winger who hopes to do all it takes to make Deschamps’ cut.

“That would be top,” he continued. “It's down to me and my performances to make my case with our national coach Didier Deschamps so he can't ignore me. After the move to Bayern that would be the next dream to come true.”

Sarr began his career at French side Metz before heading to Olympique in 2015. After five seasons with the Olympians where he helped the team to a runner-up in 2017–18 campaign, he was signed on a four-year deal by Bayern on October 5, 2020.

Ten days later, he made his bow for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men in the first round of the DFB-Pokal and supplied two assists to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as the Bavarians silenced fifth division side FC Duren 3-0.

On the international scene, he was called up by the Guinea national team in December 2014, but he refused to play for them. In April 2018, he was approached by the national team but again turned down the offer of representing an African country.