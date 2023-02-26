Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin in Bundesliga in the United Kingdom.

Bayern Munich will want to quickly bounce back after a shock defeat in their last game as they head into a massive top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash on Sunday. The current league leaders will take on third-placed Union Berlin who, alongside Borussia Dortmund, have the same tally of points as Bayern.

With three teams involved in the race for the league title after 21 rounds, Bayern hold the advantage due to their squad depth, quality and experience. A shock 3-2 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach was the alarm bell they needed and Julian Nagelsmann's team is expected to get back on their feet at home.

Union Berlin are unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions this season and have been impressive in the league.

They dropped points against Schalke in their last game after having put together five consecutive wins since domestic football resumed in January and the team will be confident of mounting a challenge against Bayern.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news, and more.

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Date: February 26, 2023 Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga game will be telecast on Sky Sports Action in the United Kingdom (UK) this weekend.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Action Sky app

Bayern Munich team news & squad

Nagelsmann will be without Dayot Upamecano, who is suspended for the game after he picked up a red card against Monchengladbach.

Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are also unavailable for the fixture due to long-term injuries. Sadio Mane is back in training and could feature on Sunday.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders De Ligt, Davies, Blind, Cancelo, Pavard, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic Midfielders Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Ibrahimovic, Sane, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting

Union Berlin team news & squad

Union Berlin will be without Andras Schafer who continues to be out of action due to an injury.

Jakob Busk will also miss the game due to an illness but the team has an otherwise fit squad available for selection.

Union Berlin possible XI: Ronnow; Jaeckel, Leite, Knoche; Juranovic, Haberer, Laidouni, Khedira, Trimmel; Siebatcheu, Becker