Bayern Munich vs Bochum: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern München and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Bochum in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Bayern are joint-log leaders in the league standings alongside Bayer Leverkusen with 10 points from five matches. Bochum, on the other hand, are winless and placed 13th in the league table.

Bayern are heading into this fixture on the back of a thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United in their Champions League group stage opener. New signing and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored from the spot to mark his first Champions League goal for his new team.

Bochum are still waiting to register their first win of the 2023-24 season. Their last three league matches ended in a draw and the struggling team will need a miracle against the Bundesliga giants. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The game between Bayern and Bochum will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich continues to face the absence of experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is recovering from a calf injury in his left leg. Tarek Buchmann is also unavailable due to a hamstring problem, and there is uncertainty about Raphael Guerreiro's participation.

Kingsley Coman recovered and returned to the team, playing the final half-hour of the game against Manchester United. He will be expected to contribute more this weekend.

Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Musiala, Kane,Coman

Bochum team news

Bochum will be without their backup goalkeeper Michael Esser and young defender Mohammed Tolba, both of whom are sidelined due to knee injuries. Striker Lys Mousset is also currently in the treatment room.

Jordi Osei-Tutu has missed the last three games and remains uncertain for Saturday's game.

Bochum predicted XI: Riemann; Masovic, Ordets, Bernardo; Passlack, Bero, Losilla, Stoger, Wittek; Asano, Hofmann.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riemann, Thiede, Heufke Defenders: Gamboa, Soares, Mašović, Bernardo, Passlack, Ordets, Römling, Schlotterbeck, Wittek, Loosli Midfielders: Osterhage, Stoger, Losilla, Förster, Daschner, Antwi-Adjei, Pannewig Forwards: Zoller, Asano, Hartwig, Broschinski, Hofmann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Bochum Bundesliga August 2022 Bochum 0 - 7 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 2022 Bochum 4 - 2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga September 2021 Bayern Munich 7 - 0 Bochum Bundesliga October 2019 Bochum 1 - 2 Bayern Munich DFB Pokal

