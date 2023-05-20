Bayern Munich vs Leipzig: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings when they host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians hold a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund and must put their best foot forward to keep the slender advantage intact.

However, they will be full of confidence heading into this fixture as they thrashed Schalke 6-0 in their previous match. They scored at least six goals in one Bundesliga game for the fifth time this season, more than any other side in a top-flight campaign in Germany.

Moreover, they have been formidable at home this season, winning 11 and drawing five of the 16 matches they have played in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Leipzig will give their all to better their record against Munich, as they have won only once in their previous 16 meetings, drawing six matches and losing on nine occasions.

However, they have kept things tight at the back and have let in just six goals in eight Bundesliga away games in 2023, a league low. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Serie A champions Napoli have let in fewer goals on their travels since the turn of the year (five).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 17:30 BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will be played on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 BST.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game can be streamed live online through Sky Sports Football.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern have a few players in the treatment room like Alphonso Davies (thigh), Lucas Hernandez (knee), Manuel Neuer (leg) and Josip Stanisic (muscular).

Neuer's deputy Yann Sommer is also not keeping well but if he manages to overcome his illness before the match he should continue to stand between the sticks. Otherwise, Sven Ulreich will slot in place of him.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also struggling with a knee issue and Serge Gnabry could start in his place.

Bayern possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Gnabry

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders: De Ligt, Blind, Cancelo, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic, Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano Midfielders: Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich, Gravenberch Forwards: Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Mane.

Leipzig team news

Leipzig will miss Peter Gulacsi with the gloves and he will be replaced by Janis Blaswich.

Josko Gvardiol should get back into the starting XI in place of Lukas Klostermann, whereas Dani Olmo might feature in the second half as he is coming back from a muscular issue which saw him miss the previous fixture against Werder Bremen.

Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku will shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals upfront.

Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Simakan, Gvardiol, Orban, Henrichs; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Werner, Nkunku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Nyland, Nickisch Defenders: Gvardiol, Simakan, DIallo, Orban, Raum, Halstenberg, Ba, Henrichs, Klostermann. Midfielders: Laimer, Schlager, Haidara, Kampl, Olmo, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Clark. Forwards: Nkunku, Werner, Silva, Poulsen.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Bayern Munich have won four times while one match ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 21/01/2023 Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 31/07/2022 Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich Super Cup 05/02/2022 Bayern Munich 3-2 Leipzig Bundesliga 11/09/2021 Leipzig 1-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 03/04/2021 Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Who is the best No.9 in the world? 32% Karim Benzema

36% Erling Haaland

4% Harry Kane

10% Robert Lewandowski

11% Kylian Mbappe

7% Victor Osimhen 705467 Votes

Useful links