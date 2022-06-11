Bayern Munich star Kimmich open to transfer abroad as midfielder reveals he thought about leaving already

The versatile midfielder would be open to trying his luck outside Germany if he finally parts company with the reigning Bundesliga champions

Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has admitted that he is tempted by the thought of playing outside of the Bundesliga.

Kimmich has grown into a key part of the Bayern set-up since moving to Bavaria as a youngster from RB Leipzig.

But while he seems in no hurry to leave Die Roten, he would consider a challenge away from Germany in the future.

What did Kimmich say about playing abroad?

"That would be an interesting challenge. I don't know what will happen in a few years, we'll see," the 27-year-old affirmed in an interview with So Foot.

"I have a very good coach who is an advocate of attractive football. I have a lot of fun here, but somewhere in my head there is always this professional and personal challenge of one day reaching new horizons to discover."

The bigger picture

Kimmich was just short of his 20th birthday when he first arrived at Bayern, having impressed in the lower leagues with Leipzig prior to their jump up to the Bundesliga.

In spite of his age and the step up in quality, the midfielder quickly established himself as a first-team asset during his debut season, and has gone on to make almost 300 appearances for Bayern in the last seven years, either in midfield or as a utility defender.

Kimmich is also a regular for Germany, reaching 66 caps and four goals for the nation since his 2016 debut.

