Bayern Munich 'open' to bringing in new players as Salihamidzic assesses transfer options

The Bundesliga champions have been linked with numerous players and their sporting director is not ruling out new signings in the January window

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says the club are "keeping all options open" with regards to January signings.

Reigning champions Bayern are third in at the midway stage, four points adrift of leaders after an indifferent first half to the campaign.

Hansi Flick has been placed in caretaker charge until the end of the season after replacing Niko Kovac in November and revealed last week he is after a new right-back.

Bayern set off for their training camp in Doha on Saturday, though injured stars Robert Lewandowski, Javi Martinez, Kingsley Coman and Niklas Sule were all missing.

And Salihamidzic intends to evaluate the squad before further discussing possible transfer targets with boss Flick.

"We keep all options open and see how the training camp is going, what the coach may need and then we will react accordingly or not," he told reporters.

Defender Jerome Boateng has been told by Flick he can leave this month should he wish, but the international is part of Bayern's 26-man party in Doha.

Asked for an update on Boateng's future, Salihamidzic said: "He comes to the training camp like any other player and will train there normally."

Bayern won four successive matches heading into the mid-season break and return to action on January 19 with a trip to .

Salihamidzic, who is to be promoted to Bayern's executive board in July, insists that a domestic and European treble remains the target over the next five months.

"We have big goals," he said. "Our goal is always the Bundesliga and the Pokal.

"We also want to fight our opponent in the and reach the next round. It will be difficult. But we now have enough time to prepare for ."

Bayern confirmed on Saturday that an agreement has been reached to sign goalkeeper Alexander Nubel once his Schalke contract expires at the end of the season.