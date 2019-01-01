Bayern Munich not interested in Can with Coutinho completing their transfer business

The Bundesliga champions are not keen on the German midfielder after an active few days in the player movement market

are not chasing midfielder Emre Can and will end their transfer market activities with the imminent loan signing of Philippe Coutinho.

Reports suggested Can was looking for a path to Allianz Arena with Juve coach Maurizio Sarri doubting he will play a leading role in Turin this season.

But Goal and Spox sources state the champions aren't interested in the international - who is believed to want to fight for his place at Juventus.

With Croatian winger Ivan Perisic joining from last week, star Coutinho set to sign and young talent Mickael Cuisance arriving from , the club has seemingly restocked with new talent following a summer that saw the departures of regulars like Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, James Rodriguez, Mats Hummels and Rafinha.

And now, Bayern president Uli Hoeness suggested the club had completed their player movement business for the summer with that group of signings.

"Our squad is now complete and we are not looking to make any other changes,” Hoeness told Sky Sport Germany.

Can, who began his senior career at Bayern in 2012, is facing a battle to get into the midfield at Juventus as he faces competition from Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Blaise Matuidi.

He has been used as substitute in Juve's recent two friendlies against and Triestina - coming on in the second half during both matches.

Former club stalwart Ze Roberto believes Bayern will see the best of Coutinho and rediscover his brilliant form from his days once the 27-year-old makes the move to Germany.

Coutinho only managed five goals in for the Catalans last season - a tally significantly smaller than the 13 strikes he scored in Liverpool's 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Bayern will be looking to bounce back on the road against in the Bundesliga on August 24, after failing to beat at Alllianz Arena in a 2-2 draw on opening weekend.

Juventus, meanwhile, will face in their opener as the champions open their domestic campaign away from home on August 24.