Bayern Munich considering shock approach for ex-Man Utd keeper David de Gea with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full training after horrific ski injury

Soham Mukherjee
David de Gea Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full fitness.

  • Bayern might approach De Gea
  • Spaniard is a free agent
  • Neuer still struggling with fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sport Bild, Bayern are currently looking to sign a new 'keeper, with Neuer yet to resume full training after a setback in his recovery process following a horrific ski injury in January. Backup shot-stopper Yan Sommer is being linked with Serie A side Inter Milan as he does not want to be a bench warmer when the German international is fit again. This has led Bayern to scout the market for a top-quality goalkeeper and they have zeroed in on former United shot-stopper De Gea, who left the Red Devils in June after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have already drawn up a shortlist of potential targets, in case they fail to get the Spaniard. According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, they are keen on Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny but, the Serie A club do not want to part ways with the Polish keeper. David Raya has also made it to the list, but Bayern know that Brentford would demand £40 million (€46.61m/$51.61m) as a transfer fee. However, Tuchel is reportedly not very keen on him as he wants someone with an imposing stature while Raya stands at just 1.83m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Brighton's Robert Sanchez and FC Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara are the other options on the table for the German champions.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

David de Gea Man Utd 2022-23GettySzczesny Juventus Serie AGettyManuel-Neuer(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After selling Andre Onana to United, Inter are keen on getting Sommer as a replacement. However, they do not want to pay the €6m (£5.15m/$6.65m) demanded by Bayern as a transfer fee. But there is a sense of optimism from the Serie A giants as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Giuseppe Marotta share a strong relationship. If the move goes through, Bayern will step up their efforts to sign De Gea as they will be left with only Sven Ulreich as a fit goalkeeper for the start of the season.

