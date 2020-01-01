Bayern Munich join Real Madrid & Barca in Champions League 500 goal club after Coman strikes in final

The winger's header was a landmark goal in the history of the Bavarian giants

Kingsley Coman’s opening goal in the final was the 500th have scored in the competition, joining and in reaching the tally.

The winger headed home from a Joshua Kimmich cross to give FCB the lead in the 60th minute of their clash with , which until that point had been a tight affair with few opportunities.

Hansi Flick’s side are just the third team in the history of the competition to reach that mark, with Real Madrid out ahead on 567 goals and Barcelona second on 517.

Meanwhile, the only other outfits to have notched more than 300 goals in Europe’s most illustrious club competition are , who have tallied on 373 occasions, and , who have found the net 306 times.

The side have shared the goals around impressively throughout their teams over the years, but Robert Lewandowski leads the way on 51 strikes from just 62 outings, including 15 in what has been a remarkable competition for him this year.

Team-mate Thomas Muller stands second in their all-time list, having notched 46 goals over the course of his career.

Three other players in Bayern’s ranks have scored more than 20 goals, with legend Arjen Robben having scored 25, Mario Gomez 23 and Giovani Elber 22.

Coman, meanwhile, stands on eight goals after his historic strike at Lisbon’s Stadium of Light.

Bayern are long established as one of the most storied teams in the history of European competition, having won the European Cup on five occasions.

Prior to Sunday’s clash with PSG, they had won the Champions League twice. After suffering heartbreak against Manchester United, who scored twice late on in the 1999-2000 final, bounced back to win the trophy a year later, then did so again in 2012-13 when they overcame at Wembley, Robben grabbing the late winner.

Bayern have been in particularly impressive form on the continent this season, having scored 19 goals in six knockout matches, while they tallied an incredible 24 in their six league games, taking their aggregate to 43.

Among their most impressive displays have been a 7-2 win away against and a stunning 8-2 success in the quarter-final against Barcelona.