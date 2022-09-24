Relief for Bayern Munich & Canada as Alphonso Davies avoids serious injury despite exiting friendly

- Davies substituted during friendly
- Bayern star's condition not serious
- Canada won 2-0 against Qatar
WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back had to be substituted off after an hour into the international friendly because of an injury and was replaced by Ike Ugbo.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, coach Herdman told reporters: "We're examining Alphonso now, but he looked OK on the bench, just like after the game. He was also in good spirits, so I don't think it's too bad."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news that the 21-year-old has not sustained a serious injury will be a positive for the national team and Bayern Munich. Both teams have been sweating over his fitness a lot this year, as he was kept out for three months because of Covid-19 and a heart issue.
IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIES? Canada are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Uruguay in another international friendly and Davies could be eligible to feature in that match.