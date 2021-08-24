Bayern Munich agree terms with Sabitzer as RB Leipzig eye Barcelona wonderkid Moriba

The Bundesliga champions are debating whether to make an offer for the Austrian star, who is valued at €15 million (£13m/$18m)

Bayern Munich have a verbal agreement with RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer over a contract but the Bavarians have not yet decided whether to make a transfer bid, Goal and Spox can confirm.

Sabitzer has entered the final season of his contract with Leipzig and would like to join Bayern, whose sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been in close contact with Sabitzer's agent.

However, Bayern have not yet decided whether they will meet Leipzig's €15 million (£13m/$18m) asking price for the Austrian midfielder.

Bayern questioning Sabitzer bid

Though Sabitzer has been one of Leipzig's top players for several years, Bayern are still questioning the wisdom of a bid at this stage.

With Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance still on Bayern's roster, the club is unsure if spending €15m on another central midfielder is necessary.

Cuisance could still be loaned out however, as the player's agents continue to look for a move. The 22-year-old's prospects of consistent minutes at Bayern this season are not promising.

On Tuesday, RB Leipzig head of sport Florian Scholz confirmed that no approach has yet been made for Sabitzer.

"Bayern Munich have not contacted us about a player," Scholz said.

Leipzig eye Moriba

Should Sabitzer leave the club, Leipzig have identified Barcelona's teenage star Ilaix Moriba as a possible replacement.

Moriba is represented by the same agency as Sabitzer, and has yet to agree terms on a new Barca deal as his current contract enters its final season.

Article continues below

The 18-year-old has been demoted to Barca's reserves after making his senior team breakthrough last season, a move that has reportedly angered him. Barca are willing to let Moriba leave for a bid of €15m.

Further reading