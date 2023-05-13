Bayern Munich vs Schalke: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

All you need to know about the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 including kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be looking extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings when they host a struggling Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. The Bavarians' lead at the top is just one point over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, with three games left to play.

Schalke, meanwhile, will be looking to take points off the defending champions as they hope to escape relegation. They have endured a difficult campaign, and they find themselves in the 15th spot, only five points above Hertha Berlin, who are rock bottom.

The match is expected to be a one-sided affair, with Bayern Munich the clear favourites to win. However, Schalke will be hoping to cause an upset and give their fans something to cheer about before the season comes to a close.

Bayern Munich vs Schalke kick-off time

Date: May 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 14.30 BST Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Schalke online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not being broadcast live in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Dayot Upamecano and Josep Stanisic has returned to training after injury layoffs. However, fellow France international Benjamin Pavard has performed well alongside Matthijs de Ligt in central defence, and could retain his place.

Leon Goretzka missed last weekend's win over Werder Bremen due to suspension but is expected to replace Ryan Gravenberch in midfield.

Former Schalke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also returned to training after struggling with injury problems in recent weeks, but is unlikely to displace Sadio Mane as Thomas Tuchel's men look to extend their unbeaten home record this season. Their last league defeat at home came back in January 2022.

Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are the long-term absentees at the club and the duo will only be seen in action next season.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Gnabry

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders: De Ligt, Blind, Cancelo, Stanisic, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic, Mazraoui, Pavard Midfielders: Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich, Gravenberch Forwards: Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Mane, Choupo-Moting

Schalke team news

Schalke forward Marius Bulter scored twice in their 3-2 win over Mainz, but did not take part in Tuesday's training session due to a minor injury. However, the 11-goal forward is expected to be available for the match against Bayern Munich.

Eder Balanta, Ralf Fahrmann, Justin Keekeren, Moritz Jenz and Soichiro Kozuki are all currently unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Schalke are hoping to end their season on a high note and register their first league win against Bayern since December 2010. They have not scored a league goal against Bayern in their last six matches.

Schalke predicted XI: Schwolow; Brunner, Van den Berg, Kaminski, Matriciani; Krauss, Kral; Karaman, Zalazar, Bulter; Terodde

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer Defenders: Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, van den Berg, Uronen, Timothee, Cisse, Brunner, Kaminski, Muller, Matriciani, Schell Midfielders: Krauss, Zalazar, Aydin, Tauer, Skarke, Kral, Mohr, Sane, Ivan Forwards: Terrode, Bulter, Karaman, Frey, Polter, Topp

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Novmeber 2022 Schalke 0-2 Bayern Bundesliga January 2021 Schalke 0-4 Bayern Bundesliga September 2020 Bayern 8-0 Schalke Bundesliga March 2020 Schalke 0-1 Bayern DFB Pokal January 2020 Bayern 5-0 Schalke Bundesliga

