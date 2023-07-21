Trouble brewing? Bayern stars Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller unhappy with club's offer to Man City defender Kyle Walker

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is causing some animosity between the German giants' older stars.

  • Bayern hope to sign Walker
  • Offered two-year deal with extension option
  • Neuer & Muller upset at contract length

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and forward Thomas Muller are unhappy with the club's attempts to sign Walker, according to Bild. The right-back has told City he wants to leave and that he wants to join the Bavarian side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga champions hope to land Walker, 33, on a two-year contract that includes an option for a third. That goes against the club's policy of refusing to hand long-term deals to players over the age of 30, much to the anger of Neuer and Muller.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neuer, 37, and 33-year-old Muller wanted long-term contracts, too, but the former only saw his deal extended until 2024 while Muller was tied to the club until 2025. Bayern risk upsetting a few of their players by pursuing Walker on a longer deal over their already established stars.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kyle Walker Man City 2022-23Getty Images

MANUEL NEUER BAYERN MÜNCHEN Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel Thomas Muller FC Bayern 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WALKER? The England international will hope to line up with the German side when they take on City in a pre-season friendly on July 26.

