Bayern and Dortmund target Klostermann signs new RB Leipzig deal

The Bundesliga title challengers have handed the Germany international a new contract ahead of the German top flight football season resuming

international Lukas Klostermann has signed a contract extension at , tying him to the club until June 2024.

The versatile defender joined Leipzig in 2014 following their promotion to the 2. and has made 159 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and assisting ten.

Klostermann has featured 33 times under Julian Nagelsmann in 2019-20, helping them to third in the Bundesliga – five points adrift of leaders – and the quarter-finals of the .

His deal at the Red Bull Arena had been due to expire at the end of next season.

"I am pleased I have extended my contract at RB Leipzig and there is now clarity about my future," Klostermann, who has been capped eight times by Germany, said in a statement.

"I have been at Leipzig for six years, have made great personal and athletic development here and have so far been looking back on a very successful time with the club, which will certainly have the potential for further success in the future and of which I would like to be part.

"I feel very comfortable in the club and in the city, have always felt confidence here and have become a senior international."

Klostermann made his national team debut in a 1-1 draw with in March 2019.

director Markus Krosche added: "Lukas is one of our absolute top performers and despite being only 23 years old he is also a very experienced player who has made incredible leaps in his development with us so far.

"We are very pleased we have now extended his contract until 2024. He is versatile in defence and gives us a lot of options. Lukas is very important to us and we are convinced that he will increase his value and importance for us and especially for the team."

It was confirmed on Thursday the Bundesliga will return from its suspension during the coronavirus pandemic on May 16. All matches will be played behind closed doors and Leipzig will be in action for the first time in more than two months when they host a week on Saturday.