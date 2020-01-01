Bayern Munich give Coman injury update after winger limped off against Leverkusen

The France international was forced to withdraw from the top of the Bundesliga table clash at Bay Arena early after straining his hamstring

Coman was handed his 15th appearance of the season as Bayern traveled to Bay Arena on Saturday.

The international has been a standout player for Hansi Flick's side so far this term, but was only able to last 33 minutes of the top-of-the-table clash after going down with a hamstring issue.

Bayern were forced to bring on Leroy Sane as Coman gingerly made his way off the pitch, raising fears over a potential spell on the sidelines for the 24-year-old.

However, the German champions have now revealed that Coman only suffered a strain, meaning he will likely recover in time to return to action again after the winter break.

"Kingsley Coman only sustained a strain in his left hamstring during Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Bayer 04 Leverkusen," an official statement on Bayern's website reads. "This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical department."

Flick's team were 1-0 down when Coman was withdrawn, as Patrik Schick opened the scoring for Leverkusen with a stunning volley 14 minutes into the game.

Newly crowned FIFA Men's Player of the Year Robert Lewandowski drew Bayern level just before the interval, capitalising on confusion within the hosts' defensive ranks to head into an empty net.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw as both teams toiled in vain for a winner in the second period, but Lewandowski had the final say deep into stoppage time.

The Polish striker's deflected effort ensured that Bayern returned to the top of the Bundesliga standings with a 2-1 victory, with the 32-year-old now boasting 17 goals from his first 12 domestic appearances this season.

Lewandowski, Coman and co will be back in contention for a place in Flick's starting XI when Bayern resume their campaign at home to on January 3.

Meanwhile Sane, after replacing Coman, was left unhappy as he was also subbed off midway through the second half and replaced by teenager Jamal Musiala.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick said afterwards: "When we make substitutions, we have to do it sensibly. If you see the second half, Thomas Muller is indispensable, Serge Gnabry improved in the second half, that's why I substituted Leroy Sane. We had to react like that because there was no other option."