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Europa League
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoMarseille
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Falza Rivaldi
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Bayer Leverkusen v Marseille live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille
Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille
Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen play Marseille in the Europa League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match!

Europa League on TV

Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille live today: Where to watch on TV and online

RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live in Germany. You'll find the broadcast details below.

Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille: Recent results

Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, the Werkself lost 2:4 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Their 5:2 win against Nürnberg in the DFB Cup was a highlight. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches. Their latest result was a 2:0 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1, following a 4:3 victory over Le Havre. Their setbacks came in the Europa League: a 0:1 defeat against Olympiakos and a 1:0 goal conceded against Sturm Graz. Across their last five matches, Marseille scored twelve goals and conceded four.

B04

B04 - Form

SCF
W2-1
OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Formation
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
4-3-3
M. FlekkenM. FlekkenE. TapsobaE. TapsobaM. GutierrezM. GutierrezF. MedinaF. MedinaJ. QuansahJ. QuansahR. AndrichR. AndrichI. MazaI. MazaL. VazquezL. VazquezA. GarciaA. GarciaJ. HofmannJ. HofmannP. SchickP. SchickJ. De LangeJ. De Langeteam-logoK. BezahafU. GarciaU. GarciaC. Egan-RileyC. Egan-RileyN. AguerdN. AguerdH. AbdelliH. AbdelliG. KondogbiaG. KondogbiaP. HoejbjergP. HoejbjergT. WeahT. WeahA. GouiriA. GouiriI. PaixaoI. Paixao
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
4-2-3-1
Bayer Leverkusen

Starting XI

Marseille

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Martinez
  • B. Genesio

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Form

B04

B04 - Form

SCF
W2-1
OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Club Friendlies
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
4
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
4400112+912
W
W
W
W
2
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
4400113+812
W
W
W
W
3
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
4
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
421143+17
W
W
D
L
11
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
421189-17
W
W
D
L
12
LyonLyonOL
421167-17
D
L
W
W
13
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
14
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
420263+36
W
W
L
L
15
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
16
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
420267-16
L
L
W
W
17
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
412194+55
D
W
D
L
18
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
412196+35
D
D
L
W
19
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
41126604
L
L
D
W
20
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
41126604
D
W
L
L
21
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
22
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
23
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
411238-54
L
D
L
W
24
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
25
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
26
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
410347-33
L
L
W
L
27
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
28
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
410347-33
L
L
W
L
29
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
410337-43
W
L
L
L
30
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
31
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
32
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
4013210-81
L
L
D
L
33
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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