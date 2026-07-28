Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on the broadcast at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream?

Bayer Leverkusen are competing on both the domestic and European fronts this season. To watch Bayer live in every competition, though, you'll need subscriptions with several different providers.

Here's where Bayer Leverkusen's matches are being shown.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04’s matches live on TV and livestream?

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and livestream in the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup

For Bundesliga coverage this season, Sky and DAZN are splitting the rights. Friday matches and every individual Saturday fixture are shown exclusively on Sky.

You can stream the pay-TV broadcaster's coverage on WOW and through the SkyGo app.

DAZN is also showing the Bundesliga this season in conference format. On Saturdays and during the English weeks, matches are available simultaneously on DAZN in the Bundesliga conference. The pay-TV broadcaster also has the Sunday matches live and exclusive on TV and livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website and in the DAZN app.

Bundesliga matches are also available on free-to-air TV this season. Sat.1 is showing games on selected dates, including the opening of the first and second halves of the season and the last Friday match before the winter break. Since the takeover by Sky , RTL has also been offering some Bundesliga coverage on free-to-air TV.

In the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen's matches are live on RTL . Selected games are shown in full on free-to-air TV on RTL or Nitro.

Most matches, meanwhile, are available via livestream on RTL+. While RTL is a free-to-air broadcaster, RTL+ is a paid platform.

Sky is showing every DFB Cup match live and in full on pay-TV and livestream this season. On top of that, selected matches from every cup round are being shown on free-to-air TV.

ARD and ZDF hold the free-to-air rights for the DFB Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04’s matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX is covering selected Bayer Leverkusen matches with a live ticker. You can find the live tickers for B04's matches on our homepage.

Getty

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting B04’s matches live on TV and livestream? The club at a glance