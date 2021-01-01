Bassogog: Shanghai Shenhua sign Cameroon star from rivals Henan Songshan Longmen

The Cameroonian striker has ended his four-year stay with the Red Devils for a new adventure in Shanghai when the Chinese Super League season starts

Shanghai Shenhua have signed Christian Bassogog on a permanent deal from Chinese Super League rivals Henan Songshan Longmen.

The arrival of Bassogog who scored two goals in eight league matches last season, is expected to boost Choi Kang-Hee's team following the departures of Nigeria duo Odion Ighalo and Obafemi Martins.

Ighalo left the club last month after his loan at Manchester United while Martins was released two months after he returned to Shanghai in July 2020.

Bassogog joined Henan Songshan Longmen in 2017 from Danish club AaB and he described the club as home after a memorable four-year stay.

“It was a wonderful journey together, but all good stories have new chapters and today I am starting a new one. It is with a heavy heart but full of pride that I write to thank you and say goodbye,” the Cameroon striker wrote on Instagram.

“Four years ago, I arrived in Henan without knowing the club, the city or the country intimately and today I am proud to call this club, this city and this country "home".

“In Henan, I found love, support and companionship in a unique way. Through the good days and the bad, I discovered the kind of connection that I know will stay with me a lifetime and I want to say thank you. Thanks for the support on and off the pitch; Thank you for the support in my professional and personal rise.

Article continues below

“There are too many thanks to list but I have to say a special thank you to the President of Henan Jianye Football Club, the coaching staff, my teammates and the amazing supporters without whom I wouldn't be the man I am today.

“You have all been great and I am grateful for the privilege I have had to play a small part in the history of this great club and I wish you brighter days and know that you will be in my heart forever.”

The 2021 Chinese Super League season is yet to start with no commencement date disclosed, but Shenhua Shanghai will be aiming to surpass their fourth-place finish in the 2020 campaign.