Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One play-off final

How to watch the League One match between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will face each other in the much-anticipated League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Monday. The grand finale to a long and hard 2022-23 season is set to be a thrilling encounter as both teams have had strong seasons, and both will be desperate to win promotion to the Championship.

Barnsley finished fourth in League One, while Sheffield Wednesday finished third. Barnsley defeated Bolton in the semi-final to get into the final whereas Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough on penalties over two legs to book their berth.

The game is sure to be a close one, and it could go either way. Both teams have the quality to win, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Date: May 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The League One play-off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at Wembley Stadium on Monday, May 29. Kick-off is at 3 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Barnsley vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game will be televised live on TV on Sky Sports and will be available to stream live online through the Sky GO app.

Team news & squads

Barnsley team news

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was happy to report that he has no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their crucial play-off final on Monday. The full squad is available for selection and the strongest lineup will be named.

He said: "We have a full squad. Luckily, amazingly, no one seems to be feeling anything with a big game coming up! Touch wood, the next two or three days of training go well but we have the same pool of players to pick from."

Barnsley possible XI: Isted; Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Tedic, Cole.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Collins, Isted, Searle Defenders: Andersen, Kitching, Thomas, McCarthy, Cundy, Larkeche, Oduor, Williams, Cotter, Helliwell Midfielders: Connell, Kane, Russell, Phillips, Benson, Wolfe, Cadden, Martin, Jalo, Thomas Forwards: Tedic, Cole, Shaw, Norwood, Marsh

Sheffield Wednesday team news

In contrast to Barnsley's situation, Sheffield Wednesday has concerns regarding the physical condition of two pivotal players, namely Marvin Johnson and Dominic Iorfa, following their recent encounter against Peterborough in the second leg.

Nevertheless, boss Moore has provided reassurance by disclosing that both individuals have actively participated in training sessions throughout this week and are expected to be fully fit for the upcoming journey to Wembley.

There exists a slight possibility that George Byers, who has been sidelined since March due to a hamstring injury, may make his return to the field, despite initially ruling out any availability for the remainder of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Dawson; James, Ihiekwe, Iorfa; Patterson, Bannan, Palmer, Johnson; Windass; Gregory, Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dawson, Stockdale Defenders: Flint, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Heneghan, James, Brown, Hunt, Palmer Midfielders: Vaulks, Bakinson, Adeniran, Bannan, Byers, Dele-Bashiru, Johnson, Windass, Wilks Forwards: Paterson, Smith, Gregory

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Barnsley 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday League One September 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Barnsley League One July 2021 Barnsley 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday Friendly March 2021 Barnsley 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship December 2020 Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Barnsley Championship

Useful links