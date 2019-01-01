Barkley: Chelsea youngsters have the winning mentality we need

Frank Lampard has been committed to introducing young players into the first-team fold, and the midfielder thinks they have everything they need

Ross Barkley says the young players being integrated into ’s team have the winning mentality needed to thrive at Stamford Bridge.

While Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have taken the headlines in the Premier League, the likes of defenders Marc Guehi and Reece James started in midweek as the Blues thrashed Grimsby 7-1 in the .

Chelsea had seven different scorers in the game with Barkley himself getting the first, while there was also a goalscoring comeback for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Everyone is positive and confident after the goals were shared out amongst the team,” Barkley told Chelsea’s website.

“The young lads have done really well for and Chelsea youth teams over the years, winning trophies. They have got the winning mentality this club needs.

“For them to come into the side at such a young age and do so well, it’s great times for the club, the fans and the future as well.

“I’m not surprised at how they’ve done, because you can see the quality they have got. Some were out on loan and proved to the manager and his assistant, Jody Morris who has worked with the younger lads, what they’re capable of. It’s the perfect timing for the young lads to show what they can do, and they have done that since the start of the season.”

Hudson-Odoi’s return from long-term injury is a huge boost for manager Frank Lampard, and he could play a part in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with on Saturday afternoon.

Barkley thinks that, after watching from the sidelines for the whole of the season so far, Hudson-Odoi is now ready to make an impact with 90 minutes under his belt.

Article continues below

“Last season he was growing with the minutes he was getting, and the goals he was getting,” Barkley said. “The more he was on the pitch you could see he was getting better and better.

“He had a little setback but now he’s back and looking extra sharp. He has been putting the extra yards in in training.

“On Wednesday he was a bit frustrated because he could have had a hat-trick, but it was good to see him back playing the full 90 and scoring as well.”