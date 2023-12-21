Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Rosengård, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Rosengard in the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Thursday.

Barcelona's last defeat came all the way back in May 2023 and they have been in excellent form throughout the ongoing season. They have won all three of their group games so far in the Champions League and will be expected to grab another win against Rosengard who are winless. The visitors have lost their last three games in a row and will be hoping for a miracle in the upcoming fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Rosengard kick-off time

Date: December 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Johan Cruyff Stadium

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Rosengard online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the UK. Highlights will be available on the platform after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona recently disclosed that defender Mapi Leon is set to undergo surgery due to a meniscus rupture sustained during training, leading to an extended period on the sidelines. This injury compounds Barcelona's existing list of sidelined players, which includes Irene Paredes, Jana Fernandez, Bruna Vilamala, Fridolina Rolfo, and Alexia Putellas.

In goal, Sandro Panos will step in for Cata Coll, who suffered an ankle injury during training.

Barcelona predicted XI: Panos; Bronze, M. Fernandez, Engen, Batlle; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, G. Font, Munoz, T. Font Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Marta, Bronze, Batlle, Doltra, Martina, Judit, Bezis, Corrales, Aicha Midfielders: Caldentey, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Dragoni, Cano, Lopez, Bartel, Fenger, Szymczak Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Graham, Oshoala, Brugts, Martret, Ari, Baradad

Rosengard team news

Rosengard's goalkeeper Angel Mukasa will have a key role to play as they hope to restrict the famed Barcelona attack. Ria Oling, Isabella Obaze, Gudrun Arnardottir, and Jessica Wik are expected to form the defensive quartet that will hope to stop their opponents away from home.

The responsibility of leading the attacking line against the reigning European champions is likely to fall on the shoulders of Japanese forward Mai Kadowaki.

Rosengard predicted XI: Mukasa; Oling, Obaze, Arnardottir, Wik; Bredgaard, Knaak, Seger, Schough; Andersson; Kadowaki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumings, Mukasa, Hellwig, Lynn Defenders: Arnardóttir, Bryld Obaze, Wik, Knaak, Berglund, Persson Lundgren, Stojanovska Midfielders: Ayinde, Öling, Brown, Larsson, Jansson, Holdt, Seger, Bredgaard, Persson, Schough, Andersson, Sprung, Cronquist Forwards: Kadowaki

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Rosengård 0 - 6 Barcelona Champions League December 2022 Barcelona 6 - 0 Rosengård Champions League October 2022 Rosengård 1 - 4 Barcelona Champions League March 2017 Barcelona 2 - 0 Rosengård Champions League March 2017 Rosengård 0 - 1 Barcelona Champions League

