'Not as things stand' - Barcelona's Women's Champions League final hero Patri Guijarro rules herself out of Spain's World Cup plans

Patri Guijarro asserted that she would stay away from the Spanish team for the upcoming World Cup, unless the RFEF makes a course correction.

Demands removal of head coach Jorge Vilda

14 players, including Alexia Putellas, stand with her

Might not travel to World Cup if demands are not met

WHAT HAPPENED? After helping Barcelona to yet another Champions League title, the midfielder stuck to her guns and made it clear that she will not be joining the Spain women's team for the upcoming World Cup unless head coach Jorge Vilda is replaced. Guijarro's decision comes in light of the actions taken by a group of 15 players, including her club teammate Alexia Putellas, after Euro 2022. The players collectively expressed their dissatisfaction with Vilda and informed the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that they would not continue playing for the national team as long as the 41-year-old remained in charge. The players cited concerns about their "health" and "emotional state", performance, and potential injuries if they continued training under Vilda.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As things stand today, I won’t play at the World Cup,” she told RAC1. “Not as things stand, but it’s true I’ve got an emotional hangover today - we’ve just won the Champions League. We’ll see. I think every player wants to play for their country, I don’t know what to tell you. Not as things stand today.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The federation remained firm on its decision to continue with Vilda and instead demanded that the players “assume their mistake and ask for forgiveness”. Meanwhile, Spanish outlet AS claims that, among the 15, a few players are rethinking their stance and might continue to play for Vilda, who is expected to remain in charge.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Vilda includes the rebel players when he announces Spain's squad for the upcoming Women's World Cup on June 12.