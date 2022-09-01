Barcelona want Fekir or Verratti transfer after Bernardo Silva deal falls apart

Barcelona are exploring possible deals for Nabil Fekir or Marco Verratti as they look for a midfield signing after missing out on Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona continue active summer

Want playmaker in central midfield

Fekir and Verratti main options on deadline day

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona are interested in Real Betis' Fekir as they look to sign a midfielder after missing out on Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, GOAL can confirm. The Blaugrana have also looked at the possibility of signing Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain, however sources told GOAL a deal is near-impossible for the Italian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being close to completing deals from both Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso, Barcelona have been made aware by La Liga they could sign another player on a salary of up to €6 million.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Catalan club could sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Thursday to free up funds.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi takes his side to Sevilla on September 3, before their Champions League opener against Viktoria Plzen on September 7.