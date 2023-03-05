Barcelona vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch Barca against Valencia in La Liga on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Barcelona will look to shake off their first defeat in 14 La Liga games when the Catalan giants play host to relegation-threatened Valencia at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Xavi's men suffered a shock defeat by struggling Almeria, but still hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. 19th-placed Valencia defeated Getafe in their last match, having previously endured a 10-game winless streak in all competitions.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, and how to stream it live online.

Barcelona vs Valencia date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Valencia Date: March 5, 2023 Kick-off: 3:15pm GMT Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia on TV & live stream online

Viaplay Sports 1 and La Liga TV will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming also available on Viaplay.

Barcelona team news & squad

Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski remain victims of hamstring problems, while Gavi is suspended.

Andreas Christensen was as an unused substitute against Real Madrid due to a niggle in his ankle, but is expected to be fit to face Valencia. The absence of the aforementioned key names up front could allow for Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres to partner with Raphinha.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Kessie, Roberto, De Jong, Torre Forwards Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon, Pedrola

Valencia team news & squad

Valencia's injury list contains the likes of Gabriel Paulista, Marcos de Sousa, Jose Gaya, Edinson Cavani, Nico Gonzalez and Jaume Domenech.

Eray Comert should step in place of Paulista in defence, with Hugo Guillamon in the middle of the park.

In attack, Samu Castillejo is likely to join Hugo Duro and Samuel Lino.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Comert, Diakhaby, Lato; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Castillejo, Duro, Lino