Barcelona vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Catalans hold a 1-0 lead from the Old Trafford leg of this Champions League quarter-final, but it does not appear a decisive advantage

face a mammoth task to turn around a 1-0 deficit against Barcelona in their quarter-final second-leg match at Camp Nou.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have already defied the odds once previously in the competition with a 3-1 victory away to Paris Saint-Germain pushing them through to this stage on the away goals rule after they had previously lost the home encounter 2-0.

In Barca, though, they face a side with an enormous European pedigree, well rested and full of confidence after an 18-match undefeated sequence.

Squads & Team News

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Jordi Alba Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal, Alena, Arthur Forwards Messi, Suarez, Coutinho, Malcom, Dembele

Barcelona made 10 changes to the squad that they used at Old Trafford for the weekend’s draw with ; only Marc-Andre ter Stegen featured in both games.

Rafinha and Thomas Vermaelen are both absent, while Jean-Clair Todibo, who made his first start at the weekend, is ineligible.

Lionel Messi is "in perfect shape" after suffering a facial blow in the first leg.

Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto have been declared fit

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele.

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot Midfielders Pogba, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, Lingard Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez and Nemanja Matic have both been declared fit to travel with the squad.

Luke Shaw is suspended for the Red Devils, whose defence will also have to do without Antonio and Eric Bailly due to injuries.

Ander Herrera is also absent.

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Match Preview

Camp Nou is a stadium that has fond memories for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. In 1999, he enjoyed the high point of his playing career as he notched the winning goal in the Champions League final to give the Red Devils a dramatic 2-1 success over .

Back at the site of his greatest moment, the Norwegian, who will find himself in the dugout this time around, is determined to look to the future as the Red Devils seek to turn around a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Barcelona, which came about due to a Luis Suarez goal.

“Of course it's a fantastic memory for me, but I don’t look back on that night too often,” he said. “I don't know how I will feel - I don't think it will be too different. I am focused on a better performance. That is my job now.

“Sometimes people have said to me it has to be our year because of 20 years ago and being back at the Nou Camp but to go through, we have to perform and have to deserve it. We can't say we are just going to rely on fate.”

Rather than an event that took place two decades ago, Solskjaer has urged his players to instead draw upon their experience of knocking Paris Saint-Germain out in the previous round. United had approached that match 2-0 down after the first leg but recovered to win through on away goals after a 3-1 win in .

“It will have helped us as a team,” he said. “We know we can turn things around.

“Barca here at the Nou Camp is a difficult prospect but that night will live with the players. It was not that long ago and we are one goal better off than we were then.”

Nine points clear at the top of the Primera Division table, the Catalans are focusing their energy on Europe currently and rested virtually all their regulars in a 0-0 draw with Huesca at the weekend.

Head coach Ernesto Valverde does not want to take any chances in this encounter as he warned: “Manchester United have something special at the end of matches.

“They have won three of four [Champions League] away games this season, and we have to be careful. The first leg result is not definitive.

“They have spirit – also the power and pace they have in their side. If you give them space, they’re quick and efficient.

“We respect what they have done, what they are and the history they have behind them.”

With Barca having fallen at the quarter-final stage in three successive campaigns, he insists there are no undue nerves.

“There’s no fear, just tremendous excitement,” he explained. “It’s fine to focus on statistics, but they focus on the past, not on the future.”

The Catalans are seeking a third treble, having previously achieved those heights in 2009 and 2015. In order to take another step closer to it, they must ensure they do not slip against a United side who sealed their own treble at Camp Nou 20 years ago.