Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Predictions and Betting Tips: Catalans Fans to benefit Barca

Check out our football expert’s Barcelona vs Bayern Munich predictions and betting tips, before Wednesday’s 20:00 Champions League clash (23/10/2024).

Barcelona will look to build on their impressive start to the season when they entertain Bayern Munich in Wednesday's standout fixture in the Champions League.

The two giants of the game have played out some entertaining ties in recent years, with Bayern winning the last six encounters and eight of the last nine matches between the pair.

Both teams sit at the top of their domestic leagues, with Barcelona holding a three-point advantage over Real Madrid in La Liga, while Bayern Munich are level on points with RB Leipzig but have the superior goal difference at the head of affairs in the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Tips

Barcelona to win @ 13/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Robert Lewandowski anytime goalscorer @ 1/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The bet365 sign-up offer gives players free bets at sign-up

Learn about the best welcome offers with our guide to the top free bets promos

Check out the UK’s top betting sites via our expert’s guide

Flick's team to build on impressive home dominance

Only Osasuna and Monaco have managed to beat Barcelona this season, with Hansi Flick's side winning their other 10 matches in all competitions.

Barca's two defeats both came on the road, but they have won five in a row on home turf, keeping three clean sheets and scoring 20 goals in the process.

Bayern Munich will be no pushovers, but they have looked vulnerable of late and didn't win either of their last two away matches. They were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in their last European game before they were held to a 3-3 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern have managed just one win in their last four outings and there are enough doubts surrounding them to back the home side.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Tip 1: Barcelona to win @ 13/10 with bet365

Fireworks expected between European giants

Wednesday's encounter is the highlight of the fixtures in matchday three, and even the neutrals should enjoy the occasion.

Previous encounters between the pair have lived up to the hype, with at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.

With Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane among the stars set to take to the field, anything can happen in the final third, and the form of both teams suggests they could play out a thrilling battle.

Barcelona's 20 goals at home show how dangerous they can be, while Bayern have scored 21 goals in their six away matches this season.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Tip 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365

Lewandowski to haunt his former club

Bayern Munich do not need any introduction to Lewandowski and his recent form suggests he will play a big role in Wednesday's game against his former side.

The Poland international has registered 45 shots in 12 games this season and 24 of those have been on target.

Lewandowski has scored 14 goals in 12 games and he continues to show his class, even at the age of 36. He will be desperate to score to extend his recent run, and he needs no extra motivation to net against his old team.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Tip 3: Robert Lewandowski to score at any time @ 1/1 with bet365