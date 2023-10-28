Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Clasico today

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham will strive to make a mark in El Clasico when Barcelona play host to Real Madrid in Saturday's La Liga meeting at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

It will be Barca's unbeaten run in all competitions this season and Real's summit spot in the league standings on the line, with both sides picking up 2-1 mid-week Champions League victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Braga respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm BST Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on October 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

With no live broadcast of the game in the UK, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi will be without Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri for the Clasico, while the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski have made the squad despite dealing with niggles of late.

Lewandowski and Felix are expected to feature from the first whistle, with Lamine Yamal possibly starting ahead of Raphinha - which means Ferran Torres is set to drop to the bench.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Real Madrid team news

Long-term injury absentees in Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao apart, Dani Ceballos is ruled out with a muscle issue.

Although Arda Guler has resumed training following a thigh problem, it is unlikely that the midfielder will be selected by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

With Toni Kroos' presence alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the engine room, Eduardo Camavinga would switch to a left-back role.

In attack, Jude Bellingham should be deployed just behind Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Date Match Competition Jul 29, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid Club Friendlies Apr 5, 2023 Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid Copa del Rey Mar 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid La Liga Mar 2, 2023 Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona Copa del Rey Jan 15, 2023 Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona Spanish Super Cup

Useful links