This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Clasico today

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
team-logo
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
team-logo
LIVE UPDATES WITH GOAL
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images
BarcelonaReal MadridLa LigaBarcelona vs Real Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham will strive to make a mark in El Clasico when Barcelona play host to Real Madrid in Saturday's La Liga meeting at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

It will be Barca's unbeaten run in all competitions this season and Real's summit spot in the league standings on the line, with both sides picking up 2-1 mid-week Champions League victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Braga respectively.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 28, 2023
Kick-off time:3:15 pm BST
Venue:Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on October 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

GOALLive updates

With no live broadcast of the game in the UK, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Xavi will be without Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri for the Clasico, while the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski have made the squad despite dealing with niggles of late.

Lewandowski and Felix are expected to feature from the first whistle, with Lamine Yamal possibly starting ahead of Raphinha - which means Ferran Torres is set to drop to the bench.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena
Defenders:Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
Midfielders:Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
Forwards:Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Real Madrid team news

Long-term injury absentees in Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao apart, Dani Ceballos is ruled out with a muscle issue.

Although Arda Guler has resumed training following a thigh problem, it is unlikely that the midfielder will be selected by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.

With Toni Kroos' presence alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the engine room, Eduardo Camavinga would switch to a left-back role.

In attack, Jude Bellingham should be deployed just behind Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
Midfielders:Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

DateMatchCompetition
Jul 29, 2023Barcelona 3-0 Real MadridClub Friendlies
Apr 5, 2023Barcelona 0-4 Real MadridCopa del Rey
Mar 19, 2023Barcelona 2-1 Real MadridLa Liga
Mar 2, 2023Real Madrid 0-1 BarcelonaCopa del Rey
Jan 15, 2023Real Madrid 1-3 BarcelonaSpanish Super Cup

Useful links