Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch El Clasico today

Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham will strive to make a mark in El Clasico when Barcelona play host to Real Madrid in Saturday's La Liga meeting at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
It will be Barca's unbeaten run in all competitions this season and Real's summit spot in the league standings on the line, with both sides picking up 2-1 mid-week Champions League victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Braga respectively.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium
The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 3:15 pm BST on October 28 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
With no live broadcast of the game in the UK, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Xavi will be without Jules Kounde, Sergi Roberto and Pedri for the Clasico, while the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski have made the squad despite dealing with niggles of late.
Lewandowski and Felix are expected to feature from the first whistle, with Lamine Yamal possibly starting ahead of Raphinha - which means Ferran Torres is set to drop to the bench.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal
Real Madrid team news
Long-term injury absentees in Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao apart, Dani Ceballos is ruled out with a muscle issue.
Although Arda Guler has resumed training following a thigh problem, it is unlikely that the midfielder will be selected by Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti.
With Toni Kroos' presence alongside Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the engine room, Eduardo Camavinga would switch to a left-back role.
In attack, Jude Bellingham should be deployed just behind Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five Clasico meetings between Barcelona and Real Madrid.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 29, 2023
|Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid
|Club Friendlies
|Apr 5, 2023
|Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid
|Copa del Rey
|Mar 19, 2023
|Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Mar 2, 2023
|Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|Jan 15, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
|Spanish Super Cup