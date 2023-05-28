How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back defeats, La Liga champions Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Mallorca to Camp Nou on Sunday.

Following the 2-1 home loss against Real Sociedad last weekend, Xavi's side went down 3-1 at Valladolid in midweek.

There will be another matchday after this, as Mallorca hopes to land themselves a spot in Europe. Javier Aguirre's men helped themselves in the process - in the form of a 1-0 win over Valencia - to move within three points of currently seventh-placed Osasuna.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm BST Venue: Camp Nou

The Primera Division game between Barcelona and Real Mallorca is scheduled for May 28, 2023, at the Camp Nou football stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 6pm BST in the United Kingdom

How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports Online Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Viaplay Sports Online and streamed here.

Team news & squads

Getty Images

Barcelona team news

Pedri and Ronald Araujo will not be risked for the tie, but Jules Kounde is back from a niggle.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are set to mark their final appearances for the club at Camp Nou, although the latter might need to come off the bench.

Expect Ousmane Dembele to take back his place from Pablo Torre in the attacking third.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders: Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde Midfielders: Busquets, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi, Torre Forwards: Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati, Torres

Mallorca team news

The quartet of Antonio Raillo, Matija Nastasic, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Ludwig Augustinsson will continue to miss out on Sunday.

And it should be this season's 14-goal Vedat Muriqi leading the line of attack once again for Mallorca.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Hadzikadunic, Valjent, Copete; Maffeo, D Rodriguez, Baba, Kang-in; Kadewere, Muriqi, Ndiaye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Roman Defenders: Valjent, Hadzikadunic, Copete, Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez Midfielders: Morlanes, Baba, Sanchez, Grenier, Lee, D. Rodriguez, Ndiaye Forwards: Muriqi, Kadewere, Prats, A. Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga May 2, 2022 Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca La Liga January 3, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga June 14, 2020 Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona La Liga December 8, 2019 Barcelona 5-2 Mallorca La Liga

Useful links