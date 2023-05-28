After back-to-back defeats, La Liga champions Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways when they welcome Mallorca to Camp Nou on Sunday.
Following the 2-1 home loss against Real Sociedad last weekend, Xavi's side went down 3-1 at Valladolid in midweek.
There will be another matchday after this, as Mallorca hopes to land themselves a spot in Europe. Javier Aguirre's men helped themselves in the process - in the form of a 1-0 win over Valencia - to move within three points of currently seventh-placed Osasuna.
Barcelona vs Mallorca kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|6pm BST
|Venue:
|Camp Nou
The Primera Division game between Barcelona and Real Mallorca is scheduled for May 28, 2023, at the Camp Nou football stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 6pm BST in the United Kingdom
How to watch Barcelona vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams
|Viaplay Sports Online
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Viaplay Sports Online and streamed here.
Team news & squadsGetty Images
Barcelona team news
Pedri and Ronald Araujo will not be risked for the tie, but Jules Kounde is back from a niggle.
Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are set to mark their final appearances for the club at Camp Nou, although the latter might need to come off the bench.
Expect Ousmane Dembele to take back his place from Pablo Torre in the attacking third.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi, Torre
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati, Torres
Mallorca team news
The quartet of Antonio Raillo, Matija Nastasic, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Ludwig Augustinsson will continue to miss out on Sunday.
And it should be this season's 14-goal Vedat Muriqi leading the line of attack once again for Mallorca.
Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Hadzikadunic, Valjent, Copete; Maffeo, D Rodriguez, Baba, Kang-in; Kadewere, Muriqi, Ndiaye
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Greif, Roman
|Defenders:
|Valjent, Hadzikadunic, Copete, Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez
|Midfielders:
|Morlanes, Baba, Sanchez, Grenier, Lee, D. Rodriguez, Ndiaye
|Forwards:
|Muriqi, Kadewere, Prats, A. Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2, 2022
|Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|May 2, 2022
|Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca
|La Liga
|January 3, 2022
|Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|June 14, 2020
|Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona
|La Liga
|December 8, 2019
|Barcelona 5-2 Mallorca
|La Liga