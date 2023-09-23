Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona can soar to the top of La Liga standings, at least temporarily, when they play host to Celta Vigo on Saturday.
The Catalan giants are on a five-game winning run in all competitions as Xavi's men picked up a 5-0 Champions League victory over Antwerp in the midweek.
Celta, on the other hand, have won just one game this season and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home loss against Mallorca.
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium
The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Pedri continues to miss out with a thigh problem, but Ronald Araujo is back after recovering from a hamstring injury, although the latter may not start against Celta.
Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal will all be looking to start on the right side of attack. After his brace against Antwerp, Joao Felix is expected to keep his place alongside Robert Lewandowski.
Having signed a contract extension at the club, Alejandro Balde is likely to start at left-back.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal
Celta Vigo team news
With Franco Cervi the only injury concern with a muscle problem, the Sky Blues' boss Rafael Benitez will not think of making too many changes to his lineup despite losing to Mallorca the last time out.
The exception could be Tasos Douvikas' inclusion in attack, alongside Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba, while Lucas de la Torre keeps his place in midfield.
Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Ristic; Douvikas, Aspas, Bamba
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marchesin, Villar, Guaita
|Defenders:
|Aidoo, Starfelt, Nunez, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tapia, Beltran, De la Torre, Dotor, Sotelo, Swedberg
|Forwards:
|Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Perez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 4, 2023
|Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|Oct 9, 2022
|Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|May 10, 2022
|Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Nov 6, 2021
|Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona
|La Liga
|May 16, 2021
|Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo
|La Liga