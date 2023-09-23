This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
La Liga
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona can soar to the top of La Liga standings, at least temporarily, when they play host to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are on a five-game winning run in all competitions as Xavi's men picked up a 5-0 Champions League victory over Antwerp in the midweek.

Celta, on the other hand, have won just one game this season and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home loss against Mallorca.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 23, 2023
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on September 23 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here
LaLigaTVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Pedri continues to miss out with a thigh problem, but Ronald Araujo is back after recovering from a hamstring injury, although the latter may not start against Celta.

Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal will all be looking to start on the right side of attack. After his brace against Antwerp, Joao Felix is expected to keep his place alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Having signed a contract extension at the club, Alejandro Balde is likely to start at left-back.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Gavi; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
Midfielders:Romeu, Gavi, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Lopez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphina, Felix, Yamal

Celta Vigo team news

With Franco Cervi the only injury concern with a muscle problem, the Sky Blues' boss Rafael Benitez will not think of making too many changes to his lineup despite losing to Mallorca the last time out.

The exception could be Tasos Douvikas' inclusion in attack, alongside Iago Aspas and Jonathan Bamba, while Lucas de la Torre keeps his place in midfield.

Celta Vigo possible XI: Villar; Nunez, Starfelt, Dominguez; Mingueza, Beltran, De la Torre, Ristic; Douvikas, Aspas, Bamba

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marchesin, Villar, Guaita
Defenders:Aidoo, Starfelt, Nunez, Dominguez, Sanchez, Ristic, Mingueza, Vazquez
Midfielders:Tapia, Beltran, De la Torre, Dotor, Sotelo, Swedberg
Forwards:Larsen, Douvikas, Aspas, Rodriguez, Bamba, Perez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jun 4, 2023Celta Vigo 2-1 BarcelonaLa Liga
Oct 9, 2022Barcelona 1-0 Celta VigoLa Liga
May 10, 2022Barcelona 3-1 Celta VigoLa Liga
Nov 6, 2021Celta Vigo 3-3 BarcelonaLa Liga
May 16, 2021Barcelona 1-2 Celta VigoLa Liga

