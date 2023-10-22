Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona find themselves four points off current La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they welcome Athletic Club to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday.
Xavi's men have dropped points twice in their last four league outing (D2 L0) as the Catalan giants enter the game on fourth spot and having last picked up a point in a four-goal draw at Granada.
On the other hand, Athletic - who will be aiming for their sixth win in La Liga after beating Almeria 3-0 ahead of the international break - are within four points of Barca.
How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Barcelona vs Athletic Club kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium
The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV and is available to stream online live through ITVX, Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Barcelona team news
Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are reportedly available amid the injury absentees wherein Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are all ruled out.
Most of the key players will not be risked in lieu of the Clasico game against Real Madrid slated for later this month, but Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan are not among them, while Oriol Romeu could face his former side.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Christensen, Araujo, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Torres, Felix
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Gavi, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez
|Forwards:
|Ferran, Felix, Yamal
Athletic Club team news
Barcelona-linked Nico Williams is sidelined with a back problem, while Yeray Alvarez picked up a muscle strain in the Almeria win. Iker Muniain and Aitor Paredes are expected to replace Nico Williams and Alvarez, respectively.
Mikel Vesga is also ruled out through injury.
Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde will stick with Dani Garcia alongside Ander Herrera in the middle, with Oscar de Marcos at right-back.
Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Herrera, D. Garcia; I. Williams, Sancet, Muniain; Guruzeta
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Simon, Agirrezabala
|Defenders:
|Vivian, Paredes, Lekue, Berchiche, De Marcos, De Alneniz
|Midfielders:
|Berenguer, Sancet, Muniain, N. Williams, D. Garcia, De Galarreta, Herrera, Nolaskoain, Prados, Ares, Gomez
|Forwards:
|I. Williams, Guruzeta, Villalibre, R. Garcia
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 12, 2023
|Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|Oct 23, 2022
|Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga
|Feb 27, 2022
|Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club
|La Liga
|Jan 20, 2022
|Athletic Club 2-2 (3-2 AET) Barcelona
|Copa del Rey
|Aug 21, 2021
|Atheltic Club 1-1 Barcelona
|La Liga