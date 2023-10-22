Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona find themselves four points off current La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they welcome Athletic Club to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Xavi's men have dropped points twice in their last four league outing (D2 L0) as the Catalan giants enter the game on fourth spot and having last picked up a point in a four-goal draw at Granada.

On the other hand, Athletic - who will be aiming for their sixth win in La Liga after beating Almeria 3-0 ahead of the international break - are within four points of Barca.

Barcelona vs Athletic Club kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

The Spanish Primera Division match between Barcelona and Athletic Club will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Barcelona vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV and is available to stream online live through ITVX, Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde are reportedly available amid the injury absentees wherein Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri are all ruled out.

Most of the key players will not be risked in lieu of the Clasico game against Real Madrid slated for later this month, but Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan are not among them, while Oriol Romeu could face his former side.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Christensen, Araujo, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Torres, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Araujo, Christensen, Martinez, Balde, Alonso, Cancelo Midfielders: Romeu, Gavi, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Ferran, Felix, Yamal

Athletic Club team news

Barcelona-linked Nico Williams is sidelined with a back problem, while Yeray Alvarez picked up a muscle strain in the Almeria win. Iker Muniain and Aitor Paredes are expected to replace Nico Williams and Alvarez, respectively.

Mikel Vesga is also ruled out through injury.

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde will stick with Dani Garcia alongside Ander Herrera in the middle, with Oscar de Marcos at right-back.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Paredes, Vivian, Berchiche; Herrera, D. Garcia; I. Williams, Sancet, Muniain; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, Lekue, Berchiche, De Marcos, De Alneniz Midfielders: Berenguer, Sancet, Muniain, N. Williams, D. Garcia, De Galarreta, Herrera, Nolaskoain, Prados, Ares, Gomez Forwards: I. Williams, Guruzeta, Villalibre, R. Garcia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Mar 12, 2023 Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona La Liga Oct 23, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club La Liga Feb 27, 2022 Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Club La Liga Jan 20, 2022 Athletic Club 2-2 (3-2 AET) Barcelona Copa del Rey Aug 21, 2021 Atheltic Club 1-1 Barcelona La Liga

