Barcelona take Valencia defender Murillo on loan

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Jeison Murillo on loan from Valencia.

The defender will initially join the club on a short-term deal, with Barca holding the option to buy the defender for €25 million.

Murillo has endured something of a nomadic career thus far, with Barcelona set to become his eighth club, either permanent or short-term.

He spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Valencia from Inter Milan, before the Spanish club made the move permanent, but he has played just once thus far this season.

Murillo will now help to plug a hole in Barca's defence, with French centre-back Samuel Umtiti and Belgian stopper Thomas Vermaelen both struggling with injuries.

Article continues below

Vermaelen will be out for around a month, while Umtiti's return date is currently unkown.

Indeed, he has been sent to Qatar for treatment, following "a plan of conservative treatment".

More to follow...