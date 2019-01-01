Barcelona target Andre Onana extends Ajax stay
Andre Onana has agreed to an improved contract at Ajax.
The Cameroon goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for the Eredivisie side since progressing to the senior team in 2016 and played a key role as the Johan Cruyff Arena outfit reached the 2017 Europa League final.
This season he has kept 14 clean sheets in 25 league appearances, making a number of saves to keep Erik ten Hag’s men in the race for the league’s top prize with five points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.
His impressive performance has seen Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona
However, the goalie who put pen to paper on a new deal till 2022 on Thursday admitted that the decision was tough but his quest to play regularly influenced his choice.
"This extension means that I will stay here for at least another season," Onana told club website.
"It was a difficult choice. But I am a young keeper, I have to play. At Ajax I am sure, that is still the question at top international clubs.
“Moreover: Ajax has done a lot for me. important to give something back to the club.