Barcelona in talks to seal Kounde transfer with Chelsea set to miss out on €60m Sevilla defender

The Liga giants are ready to swoop in and prevent a France international from leaving Spanish football for the Premier League

Barcelona have no offer on the table for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as yet, but GOAL can confirm that talks are taking place that should result in the Liga giants pipping Premier League heavyweights Chelsea to the France international. The Blues thought they had a deal in place at one stage, but they are now set to be left frustrated in pursuit of a top target.

La Liga giants have made it clear that they want to draft Kounde into their ranks, with the talented 23-year-old joining Sevilla at their pre-season training camp in Portugal as he waits on a formal bid from Catalunya to be tabled.

Will Barcelona sign Jules Kounde?

It is understood that an agreement is close for Kounde, with Chelsea set to be nudged down a recruitment queue despite suggestions that they were prepared to stump up €65 million (£55m/$66m) for the Frenchman.

Barca directors and executives are currently away in the United States as Xavi’s side step up their own preparations for the 2022-23 campaign, but cross-Atlantic discussions remain ongoing.

Chelsea never formalised a second bid for Kounde, despite a verbal deal being agreed, and plans to potentially inherit the house vacated by Inter loanee Romelu Lukaku this summer can now be shelved.

The Blues are being left disappointed as Barca have swept in at the last minute.

Kounde was due to remain in Andalusia as issues regarding his future were resolved, but he decided to link up with Sevilla in Lagos as speculation regarding an approach from Camp Nou began to rage.

Barcelona may not have terms on the table, but Kounde is prepared to wait for them to get their finances in order as Chelsea step back and turn their attention towards alternative targets.

Any deal will still require between €60m and €65m to change hands, with Sevilla not about to lower their demands for a domestic rival.

Can Barcelona get a deal for Jules Kounde over the line?

A couple of months ago, a move to Barca for Kounde appeared impossible as the Blaugrana struggled to generate the funds that will allow new additions to be both targeted and registered.

They are still not in a position to officially draft summer signings into Xavi’s squad, but deals can be put in place – with Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and Robert Lewandowski already on board – ahead of registration being completed.

Barca require patience at present when it comes to their pursuit of Kounde, but they remain quietly confident.

No timescale is being put on a transfer, with there no suggestion that a highly-rated defender will be joining them in the United States, but a deal should be done at some stage as another long-running saga comes to a close.