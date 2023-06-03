Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala will miss the Women's Champions League final after suffering a hamstring injury.

Oshoala misses UWCL final

Ruled out with hamstring injury

Barca face Wolfsburg in Eindhoven

WHAT HAPPENED? It's a cruel blow to the 28-year-old Nigerian, who has been in fine form this season - scoring 26 times in all competitions, including five in the Champions League. Barca confirmed the news ahead of the game, with the striker injuring her left thigh.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala has been replaced in the starting line-up by 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, with Barca looking to reclaim the European crown after suffering defeat to Lyon in the 2022 final.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Barca will hope to get the job done with out her having already retained their La Liga crown in domestic football.