Barcelona post strange 'working in the field' Robert Lewandowski graphic in attempt to troll Man Utd

Barcelona uploaded a strange graphic of Robert Lewandowski dressed as a farmer on Thursday in an unorthodox attempt at mocking Manchester United.

Lewandowski opened scoring vs United

Barca posted strange graphic on Twitter

Apparently referencing 'farmer's league' digs

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona had stormed into an early lead thanks to Lewandowski's 18th-minute penalty, which was awarded in controversial fashion. The Catalan club then posted an interesting graphic of the Poland international as a farmer picking footballs from trees, in an apparent dig at slander labelling Spain's top flight a 'farmer's league'. Or perhaps they were trying to say Manchester United play in a 'farmer's league'? It's honestly unclear.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The joke was a risky one with so much left in the match, and sure enough, Fred's second-half touch and strike drew the sides level just two minutes into the second half while Antony put the Red Devils ahead 4-3 on aggregate.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? Upon the conclusion of their delicately poised Europa League tie, Xavi's side go to Almeria in La Liga on Sunday, where their La Liga lead may be cut short should Real Madrid beat Atletico the day before.