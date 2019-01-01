Barcelona star Pique open to joining Ramos in Spain's Olympic team

The former Manchester United centre-back says that it is a possibility he will travel to Japan and play for his country once more

star Gerard Pique has revealed that he is open to representing in the Olympics alongside Sergio Ramos.

Pique confirmed his retirement from international duty after the World Cup in 2018 following jeers and whistles from Spain fans due to the centre-back’s support for Catalunya’s bid for independence.

The defender announced his intention to do so as long ago as 2016 and followed through after La Roja were knocked out by hosts in the last 16.

However, Pique has left the door open to represent his country once more at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, potentially alongside Sergio Ramos in the centre of defence.

captain Ramos declared that he would not turn down the opportunity to play in the Olympic games earlier this month, despite the competition beginning just two weeks after the final of the 2020 European Championships.

Ramos and Pique, despite making up Spain’s centre-back partnership for a number of years, have endured a fractious relationship as rivals both on and off the pitch.

Despite this, Pique has refused to rule out the possibility of playing for Spain once more in .

“You never know, you never know,” Pique said to Cadena SER.

"In life you don't have to discard anything. I've never ruled out anything in life. It can happen. Why not?

"I don't like to close the doors on anything.”

The 32-year-old has won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championships with La Roja, being capped 102 times, scoring five goals and registering two assists in that time.

Article continues below

If Pique and Ramos were to both feature for Spain in Japan, they would fill two of the three spots available for over-age players, while the rest of the squad is limited to players aged 23 or under.

Spain won gold at the 1992 games on home turf, before making the quarter finals in the United States in 1996 and coming second in four years after that.

However, they did not qualify for the subsequent two tournaments in Greece and , before crashing out in the group stages in London and failing to qualify again four years after in .