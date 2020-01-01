‘Barcelona shouldn’t sign Bruno for the sake of it’ – Rivaldo wants players moved out first

The Brazilian legend would like to see a fellow countryman at Camp Nou, but only if there is a clear pathway for his potential to be unlocked

must resist the urge to make signings “for the sake of it”, says Rivaldo, with the Brazilian saying supposed interest in star Bruno Guimaraes should only be followed up if sales are sanctioned first.

The highly-rated midfielder has made a big impression at Lyon in just a few short months, having completed a switch to in the January transfer window.

His potential had also been noted by several sides prior to the move after starring in his native for Athletico Paranaense.

Barca are among those said to be keeping a close on Bruno’s development, with it suggested that efforts could be made to add his creative qualities to the ranks at Camp Nou.

Rivaldo would like to see another countryman follow in his footsteps by heading to Catalunya, but believes the reigning champions should only be making additions to their squad once a path has been cleared for fresh faces to see regular game time.

The Blaugrana legend told Betfair: “Bruno Guimaraes seems to be a good player who could arrive in Catalunya at a very young age and become an important member of the Barca team in the future.

“But Barcelona should focus first on creating space in the squad to incorporate new players and allow them to play regularly.

“Signing players just for the sake of signing, and not paying attention at a player's style and to the way he could adapt to Barcelona's system, would be a mistake. The club should first think and evaluate the player carefully.

“That said, the player is showing good signs at Lyon and at 22 he has time to become a top player.”

One player finding out the hard way that stockpiling by Barca can see doors close quickly is Martin Braithwaite, with the international striker having been acquired in an emergency deal outside of the set windows in February.

He was signed during injury-enforced absences for Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, but the latter has been able to work on his fitness during the coronavirus lockdown and is set to nudge all rivals for a No.9 post back down the pecking order.

Rivaldo added: “The player Barca signed to replace Suárez could lose his place in the team now. Martin Braitwhaite cannot compete with Suarez, but the new signing needs to keep focused and work hard to take advantage of any chance he might have.

“It's not certain that Suarez will reach 100% of his form, and that may allow Braithwate to play sometimes coming from the bench and that's going to be his crucial moment to try to convince the club of keeping him for next season.

“A few months ago it was almost impossible to see Luis Suárez getting back on the pitch before the end of the season. But the suspension of football has allowed him to recover in time to help the team and it will be such a boost for Barca that it will be almost like they've signed a new and brilliant player.”