Barcelona not ruling Rabiot in or out but expect winter window movement

Eric Abidal is reluctant to be drawn on links to a Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, but has conceded that some players may be heading out of Camp Nou

Barcelona are keeping their cards close to their chest when it comes to reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international is heading towards the exit door at Parc des Princes as his deal runs down.

With no extension in place, he will be free to discuss pre-contract terms with suitors outside of his homeland from January.

A winter move could even be put in place if those pursuing his signature are prepared to pay a fee.

Barcelona are said to be among those weighing up their options when it comes to the 23-year-old, but they are reluctant to be drawn on their supposed interest.

Sporting director Eric Abidal told reporters at the official unveiling of new signing Jeison Murillo: “Rabiot? Today isn't a good day to talk about this, it is Murillo's day.

“We keep an eye on the market to look what is on offer and what needs we can cover.”

Colombia international defender Murillo has joined Barca on loan from La Liga rivals Valencia.

He was one of several options considered by the Blaugrana, with Brazil international Rodrigo Caio of Sau Paulo another of those to have registered on their radar.

Abidal added on the 25-year-old: “It's true that one of the names that we considered to sign at centre-back could have been Caio, but we took a decision and we chose Murillo.

“As a player, I could have signed with other clubs but in the end, I signed with Barcelona, these things happen in football and they have to respect our decisions.”

While tight-lipped on further incomings at Camp Nou, Abidal admits that there may be outgoings in the new year.

A number of players are struggling for regular minutes this season, which could lead them to seek a switch elsewhere.

“Departures? Depends on the players and some of them need to play more minutes,” added Abidal.

“We will talk with them and will take decisions.”