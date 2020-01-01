Barcelona & Liverpool-linked Torres tipped to attract ‘a lot of offers’ by Valencia legend Mendieta

The former midfielder can appreciate why the exciting winger is attracting so much attention, but hopes to see him remain loyal to his home-town club

Ferran Torres is expected to be the subject of “a lot offers” this summer, with and said to be among his suitors, but legend Gaizka Mendieta wants to see the exciting winger stay put.

At 20 years of age, a product of Los Che’s academy system has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football.

His potential has been noted by leading sides in and across the continent, with big-money bids expected to be tabled at some stage.

Mendieta concedes that Valencia are going to face a fight when it comes to a home-grown star.

Torres is only under contract until 2021, which means a big decision will have to be made this summer, with two extension proposals having already been knocked back at Mestalla.

Mendieta, who spent eight years with Valencia in his playing career, told Tribal Football: "Ferran Torres is already very good and I'm sure there will be a lot of offers at the end of the season.

"For the sake of Valencia, we hope to see him in the club for many years.

"Valencia has always produced great talents like Carlos Soler and Gaya and so many other players in the past and I'm sure it will continue to do so.

"Let's hope that the big talents remain in the club for as long as possible."

Sources close to talks with Torres have revealed to Goal that Torres continues to shun efforts to get him tied down on fresh terms.

He has his heart set on taking on a new challenge away from his home-town comfort zone.

There is no shortage of interest when it comes to the promising forward, with Liverpool and Barcelona far from the only ones in the hunt for a prized signature.

giants are forever in the market for promising youngsters, while Serie A champions Juventus are also piecing together recruitment plans with one eye on the future.

Torres has taken in 88 competitive appearances for Valencia to date, recording nine goals, with the target found on six occasions alongside seven assists in the current campaign.