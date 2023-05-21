Barcelona Femeni lose first Liga game since 2021 as Alexia Putellas’ first goal in a year isn’t enough to prevent 64-game unbeaten run ending

Barcelona Femeni have suffered their first La Liga defeat in almost two years, with a 64-game unbeaten run coming to a shuddering halt.

Another title wrapped up

Two years since last league defeat

Champions League final to come

WHAT HAPPENED? Another title triumph has already been wrapped up for 2022-23, but the Catalan outfit will not be boasting another ‘Invincibles’ tag. That is because they have suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away at Madrid CFF.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca completed the 2021-22 season unbeaten, with their last defeat coming way back in June 2021. Their record run of 62 wins in succession was ended last week in a 1-1 draw with Sevilla, and they have now come unstuck.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona Femini completed five games without defeat on the back of their last loss, before winning all 30 matches last term, and they steamrolled their way through their opening 27 games this term – with a fourth title in a row captured along the way.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was back on target for Barca against Madrd CFF – her first effort in a year due to injury problems – but attention must now shift towards a Champions League final clash with Wolfsburg on June 3.