Barcelona dressing room embracing the idea of potential Lionel Messi return amid PSG uncertainty

Barcelona's squad would welcome Lionel Messi back to the club amid rumours that he could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Barcelona negotiating with Messi's father about return

Ex-team-mates willing to play with Messi again

PSG also interested in new deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's PSG contract expires in June, and Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing their former star man back to Catalonia. Club vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed that they are in active negotiations with Messi's father. And the Barcelona dressing room would approve of a Messi comeback, according to Relevo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some senior squad members have already expressed their desire for Messi to return, with Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba both being vocal about a potential reunion with their former captain. Sergio Busquets, meanwhile, might be more inclined to stay at the club long-term if Messi is to return to the fold.

The younger crop of players, such as Gavi and Pedri, are also eager to see Messi back, reportedly because his presence would relieve some of the pressure on their young shoulders.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi left Barcelona much against his will, with the club's financial woes rendering them unable to sign their star man to a new contract back in 2021. And although they could still face financial obstacles, they are reportedly drumming up sponsorship money to lure the Argentine back to Camp Nou.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will continue negotiations with Messi's father, but PSG are also reportedly interested in penning the World Cup winner to an extension, although it is unclear whether he wants to stay at Parc des Princes. The saga will likely drag on until pen is put to paper.