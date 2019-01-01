Barcelona defender Moussa Wague earns Ernesto Valverde's praise after LaLiga debut

The Senegalese youngster was one of the four players who made their maiden appearance in Spanish top-flight on Saturday

coach Ernesto Valverde is impressed by Moussa Wague's performance in Saturday's goalless draw against .

Wague was drafted in for his second appearance for the Blaugrana - after featuring in the Catalan Super Cup loss to back in March - as the gaffer dropped 10 players from the squad that featured in their 1-0 Uefa win over on Tuesday.

In Saturday’s 3-5-2 set-up, the right-back joined Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Carles Alena and Malcom in a five-man midfield with his energetic performance spanning through the defence and the attack.

After overcoming initial anxiety, Valverde disclosed that the 20-year-old's display was encouraging even though he was shown a yellow card late in the encounter.

"Todibo, Wague and Riqui have been growing with the match, they started with the normal nervousness of the responsibility and the debut," Valverde said after the game.

"Todibo has been very fast but has to improve with the ball. Moussa overflowed and got up well, he ended very tired and Riqui has had presence facing a First Division match.

"It was a complicated decision, it is not the same to make a player debut with the usual players in these circumstances but we all have to be happy."

Wague joined Barcelona from Belgian outfit AS Eupen last August after an impressive showing for the Teranga Lions at the 2018 Fifa World Cup where he played in all of their group matches.

He has featured majorly in the Segunda B Division where has scored two goals in 17 matches for the Barcelona B team.

However, the right-back is relishing Saturday's maiden appearance in the Spanish top-flight.

"Very happy to debut in LaLiga. I live for Barcelona," Wague wrote on Instagram.