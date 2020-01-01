Barcelona confirm return to individual training from Friday after coronavirus all-clear

Ahead of a potential June restart of La Liga, the Camp Nou club's players are returning for sessions at the training ground this week

's players will return to individual training on Friday in line with protocols laid out by , the club have confirmed.

Teams in 's top flight have been returning to training sessions – albeit under strict social-distancing measures – this week after a sustained period of national lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, but LaLiga confirmed it is aiming to restart the season in June.

Barcelona have now announced their first-team players will return to training, with the squad divided out over three pitches in order to maintain the social-distancing requirements.

LATEST NEWS! The Barça players will return to training on Friday, and will do so individually, as stipulated by @LaLigaEN protocols. — FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2020

The players will also arrive in their training kit and head straight to their designated pitch, returning home immediately upon the conclusion of the session without entering the changing rooms.

A club statement read: "The first team will return to training this Friday individually following the protocols laid down by La Liga.

"The preparatory session is to take place at 9.30am at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper where the Tito Vilanova training pitch, pitch 2 and pitch 3 will be used to divide up the player so that they have sufficient space to carry out the session and maintain the distance between each other stipulated by the health authorities."

It comes after Goal confirmed all of the Barcelona players who were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday have come back negative.

The only member of the first team squad who was not tested for Covid-19 was injured winger Ousmane Dembele, who it is understood will be checked on Monday.

No official date has been given for the return of professional football in Spain, but La Liga clubs are now able to train as long as players work individually or in small groups.

It allows manager Quique Setien and his staff to put a plan in place for if La Liga comes back, with Barca aiming to maintain a two-point advantage over at the top of the table.

The return to training is the beginning of a four-phase process for La Liga to return to action with games to be played behind closed doors for the time being.

However, it remains unclear if football will return any time soon and there are concerns that the season could be scrapped over fears that returning prematurely will exacerbate the Covid-19 situation.

More than 25,000 people in Spain have died after being infected by Covid-19 since the virus reached the country at the end of January.