Barcelona's Clasico rout the perfect tribute to Catalan club's former president Carrasco

Barcelona's majestic 4-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid had a hugely symbolic and almost mythical meaning to it for those who live and breathe the Blaugrana.

Dedicated to the memory of one of the most important figures in the club's history, it was a scenario that bore a striking resemblance to events that took place 48 years ago, and which starred Johan Cruyff.

Raimon Carrasco, who died on Sunday morning at the age of 98, was a legendary figure for both Barcelona and the whole of Catalunya.

His father, Manuel Carrasco Formiguera, was an influential Catalan politician who fought for independence, and who was executed on the orders of General Francisco Franco in August 1938, during the Spanish Civil War, even though the Pope himself tried to prevent his death.

Manuel’s last words, before being shot, were: "Long live free Catalunya".

Raimon, who was 14 at the time, was subsequently arrested along with the rest of the Carrasco family. They were later exchanged for Francoist prisoners, and Raimon saw himself as the man who would continue on his father's path.

That is why his role at FC Barcelona mattered so much to him. He was a main figure when president Agusti Montal's team started the process of politicisation and ‘Catalanisation’ of the club, and was elected as vice-president in 1973.

In late 1977, following Franco's death, it became possible to stage the first democratic presidential elections and Carrasco led the historic change.

The retiring Montal stepped aside so as to not influence proceedings, with Carrasco replacing him on a temporary basis. He took to his mission passionately and seriously, and, by the summer of 1978, Josep Lluis Nunez was elected. He remained in power for 22 years.

This was Carrasco's legacy, and yet his most remarkable moment came four years previously. On 17 February 1974, on his 50th birthday, he sat at Santiago Bernabeu - alongside Santiago Bernabeu himself - and witnessed a monumental 5-0 Clasico win by Barca.

Juan Manuel Asensi scored the first goal after 30 minutes before Cruyff made it 2-0 nine minutes later. The Catalans swept Los Blancos aside after the break, with Asensi completing his brace, followed by goals by Juan Carlos and Hugo Sotil.

"That was the best birthday present I had ever received," Carrasco loved to say.

His death on the day Barcelona visited Madrid for another Clasico was poignant, and the players wore black armbands in his memory.

Significantly, those armbands were much more visible on the yellow sleeves of Barca's second kit. For the first time ever, Barcelona faced Real Madrid wearing the colours of the Catalunya flag, and only because their rivals forced them to do so.

Real Madrid chose to wear an all-black kit for the Clasico, announcing that it was designed to celebrate the club's 120th anniversary, and produced an entire line of apparel in collaboration with Adidas and Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto.

While the idea of selling shirts and other accessories for the occasion is understandable, the choice of colour was truly baffling.

Historically, Real had barely ever worn black. They started with white shirts in 1902, and that never changed, even though the colour of their shorts and socks differed in the beginning.

During the 1925-26 season, the club sported black shorts inspired by Corinthian FC of London, and that was the closest they came to black as far as Clasico games are concerned.

On that occasion, they were thrashed by the Catalans, 5-1 in Madrid, in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

And so on the day Raimon Carrasco died, Barcelona played the Clasico in Catalan colours and Real wore an unlucky kit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed Barca's first goal after 29 minutes – almost exactly like Asensi in 1974. Ronald Araujo netted the second after 38 minutes – almost exactly like Cruyff.

For those who remembered that glorious night, with Rinus Michels the coach on the bench and on the way to winning the championship for the first time in 14 years, it became obvious that something very special was happening. It was seemingly destined to end 5-0 again.

The fifth goal felt imminent, and Real had Thibaut Courtois to thank for saving them from another Manita.

When the final whistle blew, the hosts were relieved that the scoreline did not look any worse. Barcelona, meanwhile, were disappointed that their magical night had ended.

They should have made it 5-0 in Raimon Carrasco's memory, but 4-0 was still a decent tribute, wasn't it?