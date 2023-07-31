Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves to stand trial over alleged sexual assault

The former Barcelona full-back is to stand trial accused of sexual assaulting a woman in Barcelona in December last year.

Veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves is to stand trial on sexual assault charges in Spain relating to an alleged incident in Barcelona in December last year, according to AFP.

The Brazilian was detained by Spanish police in January after being arrested on suspicion of raping a young woman in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022.

He was on holiday in Spain at the time after playing for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has been held in custody ever since after being denied bail as authorities reportedly deemed him a flight risk.

Alves said in June that he has "a clear conscience" about the incident, but it's claimed he could face up to 12 years in prison if founnd guilty of the offence.

A trial date has still not been set.

Alves, now 40, most recently played his football for Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional. He won 127 caps for Brazil and played for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus during a trophy-laden career, over the course of which he won 42 titles.